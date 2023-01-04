A look back at the 1998 struggle to elect a Speaker of the House in Virginia

Congress doesn't have a stranglehold on drama when it comes to electing a speaker. Back in 1998, the Virginia House of Delegates had a tense standoff that lasted several hours.

"The question now before the House is shall the pending question be ordered..."

That was the moment when all sense of decorum was thrown out in the Virginia House of Delegates. The year was 1998 and members were considering the election of the next Speaker of the House of Delegates. Republican Delegate Bob Marshall of Prince William County led the revolt against the election of Democratic Speaker Tom Moss.

"Mr. Chairman, objection. Objection, Mr. Chairman."

The rest of the Republican caucus joined in, and members shouted their objections and slammed their desks. Eventually, the chief judge of the Supreme Court swore in Tom Moss as speaker as Republicans shouted "shame."

"That I will support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Moss said as he was drowned out by cries of “shame!”

Democrats refused to seat some newly-elected Republican members, which led to a protracted fight over the rules led by Republican Delegate Morgan Griffith of Salem.

"I would call for a viva voca vote on the clerk," Griffith said.

"We can stay here all day long if you want," Moss replied. "That's fine."

"Yes sir," Griffith said.

The election of a Speaker in the Virginia House of Delegates is usually done with a unanimous vote – Republicans and Democrats ceremonially come together as a show of unity at the beginning of the session. All of that fell apart in 1998, which stands out today as an example of how things can spiral out of control.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

