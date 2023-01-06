Children's Hospital of Richmond helps schools prepare for emergencies involving cardiac arrest

In 1999 a child in Wisconsin died suddenly from cardiac arrest, prompting his family and doctors to start Project Adam – a program that raises awareness and promotes training in CPR and defibrillation.

Children's Hospital of Richmond / At the Children's Hospital of Richmond Dr. John Phillips is working with schools to win certification from Project Adam.

At the Children’s Hospital of Richmond Dr. John Phillips says cardiac arrest in kids is rare. “In any given school the chances of a child going down from sudden cardiac arrest – it’s really pretty small, but the number doesn’t matter. It’s devastating to a family, a school, a community when you lose a child from sudden cardiac arrest," he says. "What’s happened this week – it was on TV!”

So people are worried, and his hospital is helping schools statewide to prepare – to get certified by achieving 14 goals.

Schools must, for example, have a working defibrillator on site with signs to show where it’s located, and they must have a team trained to use it and to perform CPR.

“This may be 5 to 10 faculty, students, staff at the school who would respond to an overhead alarm that a person has gone down," Phillips explains. “That would include students of course but also faculty, staff, visitors, anybody on school grounds. You’d be able to mobilize that team and provide early CPR and defibrillation.”

Getting the heart started again within four minutes is key to survival, and – so far – he says Project Adam has saved at least 200 lives.

For more information, e-mail John.Phillips@VCUHealth.org

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

