Draft K-12 history standards now in hands of Board of Education

In the latest step of a contentious revision process, new draft K-12 history standards have been delivered to the Virginia Board of Education. The state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction turned in the document Thursday, according to a news release.

The new document lays out guidelines for teaching Virginia students about history and civics. It says students should be exposed to the facts of the past, even when those facts are uncomfortable. It also says teachers should engage students in ways that do not suggest they are responsible for historical wrongs.

Principles listed in the draft include "America is exceptional and not perfect" and "Centralized government planning in the form of socialism or communist political systems is incompatible with democracy and individual freedoms."

The routine revision process was already well underway when the new Republican-appointed superintendent stopped it last year and solicited feedback on the revisions from a number of conservative-leaning organizations.

“These draft standards are stronger because they reflect the contributions of subject-matter experts, thoughtful citizens, and a broad set of organizations across two administrations,” Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said in a news release.

If the board accepts the new standards, a series of public hearings will be scheduled before a final vote by the board.

