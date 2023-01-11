The 2023 General Assembly session is now underway

Lawmakers are back in Richmond for the 2023 General Assembly session. And sparks are already flying.

“To hell with the governor's proposal...”

That was Senator Louise Lucas, a Democrat from Portsmouth, during a press conference outlining the agenda for Democrats in the upcoming session. Republican Speaker Todd Gilbert says the governor's proposal outlining $1 billion in tax cuts for corporations and individuals is the responsible thing to do with the budget surplus.

"I really hope that something I heard this morning is not true that the governor's tax cut proposals are dead on arrival," Gilbert says. "I heard some version of dead on arrival, a little more colorful version of that I won't repeat. But if there was ever a time for us to join together and try to put more money back in people's pockets at a time when they are suffering, I think now is the time, and that should be a bipartisan thing."

Don Scott, who is starting his first session as leader of the House Democrats, says he agrees with part of the governor's budget proposal – doubling the standard deduction.

"I think we have an opportunity to do some things that are very smart, that are intentional and that get to the hardworking Virginians," Scott says. "We can make the earned-income tax credit fully refundable. That's what he can do. If he wants to help Virginians who are working hard every day, this is an opportunity; not giving away money to out-of-state corporations that don't care about everyday Virginians."

The General Assembly session this year is happening in an election year, which is certain to create a harsh partisan edge that's not always conducive to policy discussions. Members will be eager to get back home and start campaigning for the primaries, which are only about five months away.

