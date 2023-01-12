Residents in Buchanan County still working to rebuild after two years of devastating floods

In August of 2021, a massive flash flood hit the community of Hurley in Buchanan County, in far southwest Virginia. Six or seven inches of rain fell in just a matter of hours. Reporter Megan Schnabel is a reporter with the online news site Cardinal News. She talked with residents shortly after that flood, and has been following the story as people have tried to rebuild.

You can read more of Megan Schnabel's reporting about recovery efforts in Buchanan County here.

Hurley flood victims can contact the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for information about how to apply for state assistance.