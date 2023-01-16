An effort to punish drug dealers in fatal overdose cases may already be over

The governor wants to crack down on dealers who supply drugs that result in fatal overdoses. But, some recovery advocates fear that might backfire.

Two years ago, the General Assembly passed a bill to crack down on drug dealers, unleashing prosecutors to pursue felony homicide cases for fatal overdoses. Governor Glenn Youngkin says this is some unfinished business in the war on fentanyl.

"It was vetoed by the last governor despite the fact it could have and would have saved countless lives," the governor says. "Send me that bill again, and I promise you I will sign it."

It looks like they won't be sending him that bill again. Starfish Recovery founder Frank Bellanger is among those urging senators to consider how the new law would actually work.

"Unfortunately, fentanyl is everywhere, even in substances other than opiates," Bellanger explains. "If this law goes into effect, it will discourage people present during an overdose from calling for help, which could result in unnecessary and even more deaths."

A Senate panel rejected a similar bill last year, and now committee members are poised to do it again – rejecting a punitive approach to overdose deaths on Monday morning. Next month, they'll likely consider a similar House version, although the result is likely to be the same.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

