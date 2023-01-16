Richmond weighs a review of questionable prison sentences

In 2016, David Annarelli was living in Floyd County – raising his kids who lived nearby with their mom, running a small business and recording his own music. He had no criminal record – no history of violence, but he had suffered a serious head injury, which medical experts say could have triggered a mental breakdown.

“My mother had come down from Philadelphia to visit," he recalls. "Sometime in the afternoon I started acting erratically. It got so bad that night that I essentially was accusing the dogs of trying to sabotage me -- just saying crazy things. I destroyed the kitchen. No one in my family had ever seen me behave that way.”

So they did what lots of people do in this situation. They called the cops, but before officers arrived Annarelli calmed down and went to bed. His relatives phoned the sheriff to say the emergency was over, and they were going home, but shortly after nine police showed up.

“The dispatch told them not to knock and announce but, instead, to go around to the back of the house in a fenced yard. Again, this is the dark of night in the middle of nowhere. There’s no lights on in the house, no lights on outside on the property.”

Annarelli says he remembers little about that night, and there was no recording from officers’ body cameras.

“The only video that I’m aware of is from the back seat of a police car where you can see that I’m obviously having a mental health crisis.”

Police claimed they entered the house and announced themselves. From the second floor they said Annarelli demanded to see ID, told them to leave, grabbed his shotgun and pursued them onto the back porch. They retreated to the yard.

“They’re shining flashlights in my face. It’s dark out. The yelling match escalated. At this point they are calling for backup.”

And soon after, backup arrived – an officer kicking open the front door and, according to Annarelli – opening fire.

In court he admitted to shooting back. The officer suffered a minor wound, and Annarelli was arrested.

At trial he could have pled not guilty by reason of insanity, but that’s a difficult case to make and can lead to an indefinite stay in a facility for the criminally insane.

Instead, he accepted a plea deal. The prosecutor would drop some charges if he would plead no contest to malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.

Sentencing guidelines suggested no more than four years and eight months. Instead, he got 15 years from Judge Marcus Long who was not reappointed to the bench.

“And this all occurred two days after the Charlottesville riots. He said he was making an example of me, and that that was not just for the county or the state but for the entire country -- that the lawlessness would stop here!”

Now Annarelli spends his days writing letters to anyone who might help him to get out sooner.

“Once you’re in, that’s the end of it. It’s almost impossible to get back out!”

He has apologized profusely to the man he wounded, to the officer’s family and to the Floyd County Sheriff. He has an appeal before the state supreme court, and he’s keeping an eye on the current legislative session where a so-called Second Look bill may be considered. SB842 would make it possible for prison inmates to ask the court that sentenced them to take another look and consider suspending part of their punishment.

“You know I was a fully functional adult with my own glass-blowing business. I was married, had kids, moderately successful as a musician, my own house, paying taxes. I’ve never spent this much time being unproductive.”

An inside source say the measure could pass with bi-partisan support, but there’s one possible impediment. The House Courts of Justice Committee chair, Rob Bell, is a former prosecutor who has been known to block efforts to reform Virginia’s criminal justice system. We requested an interview with Bell, but he did not respond.