Two Virginia lawmakers are working to make prison calls free

Lawmakers in Richmond are considering a bill that would allow people incarcerated to make free telephone calls.

The cost of maintaining a line of communication to people behind bars in Virginia prisons can be crippling for many families. Ben Knotts at Americans for Prosperity says the captive market is not working.

"What wouldn't you do to speak with your son? What wouldn't you do to speak to your daughter," Knotts asks. "A lady in my church, her daughter recently passed away and she said, ‘I'm so glad I got my credit card to pay to talk to her when she was in prison.’ That is what we are talking about."

Companies that provide telecommunication services in state prisons make millions of dollars, while families of people who are incarcerated struggle to cover the cost. Santia Nance is co-founder of Sistas in Prison Reform

"They're paying hundreds of dollars to hear the voices of their loved ones to see them on some really bad internet screen just for 40 minutes for having to choose between the carton of eggs that they might get and just getting to see them for an hour," Nance reports.

Two northern Virginia Democrats are working together on this issue; Senator Jennifer Boysko of Herndon introduced the bill to require free telephone calls at prisons. And Senator Chap Petersen of Fairfax City is carrying the budget amendment to make it happen.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

