A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors

A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month.

Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months.

Tommy Oliver is with the ARCH Services Board, which oversees operations. He says talks to close the facility began a few months ago, but adds everyone will be cared for.

"When we announced the closure to residents and staff, we did it in person, and we had the Council of Community Services, the VA, the Rescue Mission, other organizations there, that could support those residents, and make sure they had housing lined up before the closure," he said.

He said the closure of Trust House doesn’t come as a surprise. "(There's) some of that, indicative of where we're headed with high inflation, high prices, and less discretionary money to give to charities," he explained.

Oliver said the city plans additional help, as residents transition to new facilities.

"We are coordinating with the City of Roanoke, the Veteran’s Administration, The Rescue Mission, TAP, the Council of Community Services and other community partners to ensure our existing clients are transitioned in an orderly fashion to other facilities."

