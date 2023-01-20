Despite political differences, the legislature finds areas of agreement

Delegate Carrie Coyner is a Republican from Chesterfield County, but she’s also the mother of three school-aged kids and a former member of the board of education. That’s why she’s backing a bill that would give parents access to their children’s test scores over time.

“Federal law says that parents are entitled to assessment data for their children, and we have not as a state been providing that.," she explains.

Working with two Democrats in the Senate, she has crafted HB 1629 -- a bill to set-up a parent portal giving families access to educational records – something they already have when it comes to their children’s health.

“You know if I had my kid in one hospital in Virginia and we saw three or four different pediatricians over their life, I can contact the Virginia Department of Health today, and they verify who I am and send me my child’s entire immunization records if I would like them.”

She’s also sponsoring HB 1525 -- a bill that would allow people convicted of non-violent drug offenses to train for and be hired as peer counselors to Virginians in recovery. New data shows the state lost 2,669 people to drug overdose in 2021, and Coyner says a common sense measure of this kind will help to save lives.