Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?

Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle.

The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.

"Petersburg is like the little engine who knew he had it and nobody else thought he did," says Yvette Robinson, who is in favor of a bill that would allow Petersburg to hold a referendum.

"We have the drive. We can make it happen with faith, hope and a lot of your charity."

Belinda Baugh is a pastor who worries that gambling harms vulnerable people.

"They take their last $25 trying to turn it into $500 and then they’re knocking on the church's doors or they are knocking on the nonprofit organizations and asking us to help them," Baugh explains. "I'm asking you please reconsider and rethink."

Lawmakers are also being asked to rethink that referendum denying a casino proposal in Richmond.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

