A bill related to transgender students cleared the House, faces certain death in the Senate

Republicans in the General Assembly are supporting two bills that transgender activists say could be dangerous.

Governor Glenn Youngkin got elected by campaigning on a platform of making sure parents play a role in public education, and now House Republicans are moving forward with a bill to make sure parents know when their children are transitioning to a new gender. The bill was introduced by Republican Delegate Dave LaRock of Loudoun County.

"There are many, many other considerations that should take precedence over their child's feelings that maybe their parent wouldn't like that decision," LaRock said.

One of the key opponents to the bill is the first transgender lawmaker in Virginia. Delegate Danica Roem is a Democrat from Prince William County.

"You're dealing with forcibly outing trans kids, and you didn't even talk to the one person in this body who actually knows what it's like to be scared to death as a 13 or 14 year old kid of anyone finding out that you're actually trans," Roem said. "You have no idea what you're doing. You have no idea the harm you’re causing."

The bill passed the House this week, but a similar bill has already been defeated in the Senate and Senators say they have no intention of letting this bill get to the governor's desk.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

