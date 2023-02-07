© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Full Disclosure Briefing: Can Virginia land a regional tech hub?

RADIO IQ | By Craig Wright & Roben Farzad
Published February 7, 2023 at 4:09 AM EST
Full Disclosure w background

Virginia could be a landing spot for a multi-billion dollar effort to create regional technology hubs.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s Full Disclosure, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright talk about some of the potential locations and the impact.

You can hear Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, each Saturday night at 8:00 on Radio IQ.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

