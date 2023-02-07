Full Disclosure Briefing: Can Virginia land a regional tech hub?
Virginia could be a landing spot for a multi-billion dollar effort to create regional technology hubs.
Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s Full Disclosure, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright talk about some of the potential locations and the impact.
