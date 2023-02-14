© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
News

Full Disclosure Briefing: Variable seat pricing and the Silver Screen

RADIO IQ | By Craig Write & Roben Farzad
Published February 14, 2023 at 5:12 AM EST
Film-AMC-Ticket Pricing
Evan Agostini
/
Invision/AP
People walk by the AMC 34th Street theater in New York. AMC Theaters, the nation's largest movie theater chain, on Monday unveiled a new pricing scheme in which seat location determines how much your movie ticket costs. Seats in the middle will cost a dollar or two more, while seats in the front row will be slightly cheaper.

Would you be willing to pay more for a better seat at a movie theater?

Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright have more on what might become standard operating procedure at some theaters.

You can listen to Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad each Saturday night at 8 on Radio IQ.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

