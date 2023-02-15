Roanoke's Berglund Center acknowledges site's painful past, honors Gainsboro through art

In the 1950’s, 60’s and 70’s, vital parts of Roanoke’s historically Black Gainsboro neighborhood were ripped out and replaced with infrastructure projects like Interstate 581 and the Roanoke Civic Center.

Wednesday, the civic center acknowledged that painful past and the impact of what was called urban renewal.

"There’s no way to say you’re sorry for what people did 50, 60 year ago," general manager Robyn Schon admitted. "Where our hands took things away from the Black community, today our hands are trying to give a little bit back."

The facility, now known as the Berglund Center, unveiled a mural of Gainsboro’s community leaders.

Roanoke artist Bryce Cobb created the work. "We just wanted to give those people a chance to be shown, to get their faces seen. Because I think it’s really important that people who may not be from the community know that these people were directly impacted."

David Seidel / Radio IQ Bryce Cobb's painting

Cobb was emotional as he noted the people in his painting, many of whom were in the room looking on. "This is really close to my heart," he said. Cobb collaborated with historian and community activist Jordan Bell to identify and interview the people included in the painting.

Meeting spaces and banquet rooms in the complex have also been renamed to honor Gainsboro leaders. Kathleen Ross refused to leave her home as the civic center was constructed around her property. It opened in 1971. Richard Chubb is a retired teacher and principal. David Ramey, Sr., is an artist who's work highlighted the Gainsboro community.

Schon acknowledged the destructive impact urban renewal had on the community. She admitted having worked at the civic center for about ten years before she even heard the term. "I Can’t remember who told me about urban renewal. Didn’t know what it was. I had to start diving in a little bit," she told the group. "And then the pain set in for me that this building, this area that I love so much, had a stain on it. It gave me energy to do a little homework, a little research."

Cobb thanked Schon for her dedication to the project and both said there was more work to do. "This is a small step forward," Cobb said. "I just know as a community, we’re going to take larger steps forward in the future."

