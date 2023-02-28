Full Disclosure Briefing: The cashless trend
More and more venues—from The Diamond ballpark in Richmond to Lane Stadium at Virginia Tech—are going cashless. And while it may be easier to pay for items electronically, it’s also more expensive in many cases.
Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s Full Disclosure, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright have more on this cashless trend.
You can hear Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, Saturday nights at 8:00 on Radio IQ.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.