Balow resigns from state superintendent post

Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jillian Balow, is resigning later this month.

She sent her resignation letter to Governor Glenn Youngkin Wednesday.

In a statement, Balow thanked Youngkin for allowing her to serve and talked up some of her accomplishments. That includes giving parents more say over their children’s education.

Her tenure has been marked with several significant controversies since she took office last year – including a Department of Education error that shortchanged the state’s public schools hundreds of millions of dollars and a contentious, contorted process to revise the state's K-12 history standards.

Balow’s resignation is effective March 9th.

