Work begins on Biscuit Run State Park

Biscuit Run was supposed to be a massive subdivision, but in 2008 the stock market went south and investors backed away – opting, instead, to sell the property to the state for just under ten million dollars.

Lacking the money and manpower to develop a park, the state agreed to lease it to Albemarle County, and Wednesday its chief of parks planning says work will begin.

“The first activities are going to include some land clearing and forest mulching to prepare for the construction of a 75-vehicle trailhead," says Tim Paladino.

Crews should finish five miles of trail by October when the county hopes to have a grand opening. Visitors to the park off State Route 20 will find an area rich in natural beauty with three large sections of old hardwood forest.

“Biscuit Run Park is notable for having a lot of wildlife," Paladino says. "It’s going to be a great chance for seeing interesting birds and also interesting plant communities.”

And there will be a special section for cyclists.

“Mountain bikes are welcome to use all the multi-use trails, but there are going to be some designated recreation areas just for mountain biking.”

Longer term, the park will feature cabins, camping and picnic sites, playgrounds and a spray park, an equestrian trail and historic markers for places that were special to native Americans, homesteaders and those who traveled by stage coach. For now, however, the county warns the entire place is off limits to the public. Cell service is unreliable, there are no maps or signs and crews might not be able to reach people in the event of an emergency.

