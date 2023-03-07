Full Disclosure Briefing: Amazon's pause on HQ2
Cities all over the country wanted it. Northern Virginia won it. But now Amazon is pressing pause on its new second headquarters in Northern Virginia.
Roben Farzad, host of public Radio’s Full Disclosure, and Craig Wright talk about what happened and its potential impact on the Commonwealth.
You can hear Full Disclosure each Saturday night at 8:00 on Radio IQ.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.