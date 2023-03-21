Pence: Potential Trump indictment "reeks of politics"

As speculation about a criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump continues to build, other Republicans are weighing in. That includes Trump’s former running mate and Vice President.

Asked about a potential indictment, Mike Pence said he worries it would only further divide the country. "No one is above the law, but I can’t help but feel that this prosecution by the Manhattan DA reeks of politics," Pence said during an event at Washington & Lee University in Lexington Tuesday evening. Pence said Americans have bigger concerns than what he called “Washington drama.”

Former President Trump has said he expects to be indicted by a New York grand jury that has been investigating a hush money payment to a porn star.

When asked if he’d vote for Trump in a rematch with President Joe Biden, Pence said he expects voters will have “better choices.” Pence said he is still considering whether to make a run for the White House. But he did appear to draw some contrasts with other potential Republican candidates.

Conservatives should "resist the politics of personality and the lure of populism, unmoored to timeless conservative values." Later in the evening, Pence returned to the theme, saying the lesson of the 2022 midterm election is that Republicans need to "produce leadership that is focused on the future."

Pence also said the U. S. must continue to give Ukraine the support and weapons it needs to repel a Russian invasion. He predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not stop with aggression just toward Ukraine.

