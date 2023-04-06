New poll: Youngkin is out of step with Virginia voters on cultural issues

A new poll from the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University shows Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin to be out of step with Virginia voters.

Most Virginia voters oppose efforts to prevent transgender girls from competing in sports. And most Virginia voters disagree with legislation that would prevent transgender students from using the bathroom of the gender they identify with. That's according to a new poll from the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

Mark Rozell is dean of the Schar School, and he says that puts Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin in an awkward position.

"On the cultural issues, particularly regarding trans students, the governor is on the wrong side of overall public opinion and significantly so," Rozell explains. "But he may be thinking about the Republican base voters at this stage more than he's thinking about overall public opinion."

Rozell says sometimes good politics conflicts with good public policy.

“And if he is thinking about a campaign for national office at some point, it is the Republican base that’s going to matter to him initially and whether the public on the whole is not in favor of his position really doesn't matter quite as much," Rozell says.

The new poll also shows Youngkin has relatively strong support among Virginia voters right now, pretty much in line with his recent predecessors at this stage in their administrations.

But, Rozell adds, voters are skeptical about a presidential campaign.

"Although the governor has above 50% positive ratings from Virginians, most Virginians say they don't think he would be good president, and they don't want him to run for national office," Rozell explains. "And so, the governor, although he has made some overtures on national political issues, and now he's doing international travel, Virginians are pretty much saying, ‘stay home and do your job. We're pretty happy with the job you’re doing right here.’"

56% of voters in the poll say they do not want Youngkin to run for president, while only 31% say they believe he would make a good president.

