A Lynchburg company is developing nuclear rocket fuel for NASA

RADIO IQ | By Mallory Noe-Payne
Published April 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
BWXT NASA Fuel P3.jpg
BWXT
/
BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) has reached a critical milestone in the nation’s pursuit of space nuclear propulsion by delivering coated reactor fuels to NASA. The spherical fuel kernels contained in this vial are tiny – about the diameter of a human hair. Made of uranium, they have a special coating to ensure safety and reliability at the extreme temperatures required for nuclear thermal propulsion. Nuclear thermal propulsion is one of the technologies that is capable of propelling a spacecraft to Mars and back. BWXT has been able to leverage its decades of specialty and coated fuel manufacturing experience as well as its existing licensed production facilities to be the first private company to deliver relevant coated fuels to be used in NASA testing. This work was supported by NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) through the Space Nuclear Propulsion (SNP) project.

There’s a manufacturing company on the cusp of big things in central Virginia. They’re developing nuclear rocket fuel for NASA.

BWXT Advanced Technologies is a leader in nuclear design and manufacturing. And some day that expertise may just help an astronaut make it to Mars. Amanda Greenlaw is excited to be in charge of that program.

“I think it’s the recognition of this type of program in Lynchburg, Virginia," Greenlaw says. "We’re not Huntsville, we’re not on the cape, right? Where you see more space programs. That’s a bigger industry.” 

Since 2017, the company has been helping design a nuclear thermal propulsion system, or NTP, that operates on the same principles as a commercial nuclear reactor. But, instead of creating energy to turn on a light bulb, it will be to send a rocket into space.

“If you think of the reactor, it houses the nuclear fuel, the core, which behaves as the heat source for the system," Greenlaw explains. "In the case of an NTP rocket, gas flows through that system, picks up heat through the fission process, out the back of the nozzle producing thrust for the rocket.” 

Although the logic of that system is fairly straightforward, the creation of it is not. It includes designing and making the fuel, particles the width of a hair containing uranium.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Mallory Noe-Payne
Mallory Noe-Payne is Radio IQ's Richmond reporter and bureau chief.
