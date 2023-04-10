© 2023
Va. News: Sea level rise, free tuition at Ferrum College

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published April 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
VPAP_w_background
VPAP
/

New research shows Norfolk remains at the top of the list of East Coast cities facing the fastest rate of sea level rise. And Ferrum College in Franklin County will begin offering free tuition to qualifying students this fall.

Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
