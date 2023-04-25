© 2023
FD Briefing: The political contributions of the super wealthy

RADIO IQ
Published April 25, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Full Disclosure

Governor Glenn Youngkin has been raking in donations at a record clip in Virginia – and that was before his political action committee took in a million-dollar check last week.

Craig Wright and Roben Farzad – host of public radio’s Full Disclosure – talk about political contributions from the world’s wealthiest people.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

