FD Briefing: The political contributions of the super wealthy
Governor Glenn Youngkin has been raking in donations at a record clip in Virginia – and that was before his political action committee took in a million-dollar check last week.
Craig Wright and Roben Farzad – host of public radio’s Full Disclosure – talk about political contributions from the world’s wealthiest people.
