Kaine tells DEA opioid addicts need easier access to treatment

Pharmacies in this country have been warned – sell over a certain quantity of opioids, and federal agents will investigate. That has apparently prompted some drug stores to steer clear of buprenorphine, a medication that can help those who are addicted to opium-based products like Oxycontin.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine wants to give them greater access to treatment.

“A recent study of folks with opioid induced disorder found there were 82% less likely to die from a opioid overdose when they received treatment with buprenorphine or methadone than when they did not receive treatment.”

But a survey of more than 5,000 pharmacies found less than half stocked buprenorphine, while another study showed only one in five were willing to fill prescriptions for the drug. That could explain why 84% of patients had trouble getting the medication.

Kaine and 16 other senators wrote to the Drug Enforcement Administration – urging them to reassure drug stores and get them to dispense buprenorphine to customers with a prescription.