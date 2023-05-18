© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

North Carolina's abortion ban will have impacts in Virginia

RADIO IQ | By Michael Pope
Published May 18, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Abortion North Carolina
Chris Seward
/
FR27582 AP
Abortion rights protesters are removed after becoming vocal, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C., after North Carolina House members voted to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill that would change the state's ban on nearly all abortions from those after 20 weeks of pregnancy to those after 12 weeks of pregnancy. Both the Senate and House had to complete successful override votes for the measure to be enacted into law. The Senate voted to override the veto earlier, and the House also voted to override.

North Carolina's new abortion ban is changing the dynamic here in Virginia.

Virginia is now an outlier, the lone state in the South that protects abortion rights. And so, as neighboring states start implementing new restrictions, the Commonwealth is expected to become a destination for abortions.

Jamie Lockhart at Planned Parenthood says the extent of that is hard to determine.

"While we expect many more patients traveling from out of state to seek care in Virginia because North Carolina's ban contains so many unprecedented obstacles that we haven't seen in the bans in other states, it's really difficult to predict how many people are going to travel to access care," Lockhart explains.

Todd Gathje at the Family Foundation says he's concerned that Virginia will become a destination for abortions.

"Virginia's abortion laws – they’re more akin to China or North Korea than our neighbors," says Gathje. "And we need to do what we can to help change the hearts and minds of individuals so that we can do what we can to pass legislation to protect more of the unborn."

Governor Glenn Youngkin says he wants a 15-week ban, and that might happen in Virginia depending on the outcome of the General Assembly election this year.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Tags
News Local NewsAbortion
Michael Pope
Michael Pope is an author and journalist who lives in Old Town Alexandria.
See stories by Michael Pope