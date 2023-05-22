© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Cardinal Conversation: The fight over an abortion clinic near the state line

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published May 22, 2023 at 3:26 AM EDT
Cardinal News with background

Bristol Women’s Health is the only abortion provider in the region since a clinic across the Virginia state line in Tennessee closed.

The clinic opened a mile from the state line last summer in anticipation of stricter abortion laws in Tennessee.

Now the owners of the building where the clinic is located are trying to terminate its lease and force the clinic out.

Fred Echols spoke with Cardinal News reporter Susan Cameron who's been covering the story.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent news site covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.

Tags
News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols