Cardinal Conversation: The fight over an abortion clinic near the state line
Bristol Women’s Health is the only abortion provider in the region since a clinic across the Virginia state line in Tennessee closed.
The clinic opened a mile from the state line last summer in anticipation of stricter abortion laws in Tennessee.
Now the owners of the building where the clinic is located are trying to terminate its lease and force the clinic out.
Fred Echols spoke with Cardinal News reporter Susan Cameron who's been covering the story.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent news site covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.