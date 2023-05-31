This Miss Va. contestant is an aspiring opera singer and music therapist

23-year-old Grace Pfleger is an aspiring opera singer in the New River Valley who’s also studying to become a music therapist.

She studied with a voice coach in Roanoke, then at conservatory in North Carolina.

"It was a very intense experience," Pfleger said. "And I felt a little frustrated and wanted to find an outlet to share my voice in a less high pressure situation."

So she began volunteering with Meals on Wheels. In addition to bringing people food, she'd also sing them a song. Now she's in a master's program at Radford University, training to become a music therapist.

"From what I've read about and what I've seen, it really can align with a person and help them find a space of calm and less amounts of pain."

Studies have shown that music therapy can help some people with anxiety, pain, and dementia.

Pfleger said she wants to sing as a professional opera singer, as well as offer music therapy in group settings or one-on-one.

She recently hosted a music class at Rescue Mission in Roanoke, helping children, and people of all ages, make music.

In late June, Phleger will also compete in the Miss Virginia competition. She was recently awarded Miss Blue Ridge, singing opera as her talent.