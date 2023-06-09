© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Officials investigating if fish along Roanoke River have PFAS in their bodies

RADIO IQ | By Roxy Todd
Published June 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT
A rock bass caught by a team of researchers with the state Department of Environmental Quality along the south fork of the Roanoke River in Montgomery County. The team is learning whether PFAS, including Gen-X, has built up in the bodies of fish near the source of a Gen-X chemical leak.
Roxy Todd
/
Radio IQ
A rock bass caught by a team of researchers with the state Department of Environmental Quality along the south fork of the Roanoke River in Montgomery County. The team is learning whether PFAS, including Gen-X, has built up in the bodies of fish near the source of a Gen-X chemical leak.

On a recent morning along the south fork of the Roanoke River, four DEQ researchers waded out in beautifully clear water, surrounded by thousands of snails clinging to rocks.

They’re collecting fish to learn whether a compound called GEN-X has built up in the bodies of fish.

Back in 2020, the chemical compound was detected in the water supply for the Roanoke Valley. The water reaching residents is now being filtered and is safe to drink, according to the Western Virginia Water Authority. However, it’s not clear whether it’s safe to catch and eat fish along the Roanoke River.

Jason Hill, Mack Calvert and Scott Hasinger with the DEQ search for fish in the water.
Roxy Todd
/
Radio IQ
Jason Hill, Mack Calvert and Scott Hasinger with the DEQ search for fish in the water.

The team collected fish near the Elliston Wastewater Treatment Plant, the site that’s believed to be the source of a GEN-X leak into the Roanoke River.

One of those in the water was Mack Calvert, a biology major at Roanoke College and an intern with DEQ. On this day he was wearing an enormous backpack that sends electricity into the water to shock fish, to make it easier to catch them. He looked kind of like a ghostbuster moving through the river.

One of the biologists, Kelly Hazelgrove scooped up a fish with her net—a rock bass. Gold and brown speckles dot its body.

This bass, and the other fish the team catches, will be sent to a DEQ lab in Richmond to be analyzed for 40 different types of PFAS compounds, including GEN-X, which studies have linked to health risks, including cancer.

South fork of the Roanoke River
Roxy Todd
/
Radio IQ
South fork of the Roanoke River

The Virginia Department of Health hasn’t yet released any health advisories on whether you should avoid consuming fish that have been exposed to PFAS. They’re still reviewing the data, including results from these fish collected in Elliston.

Roxy Todd
Roxy Todd is Radio IQ's New River Valley Bureau Chief.
