Mill Mountain Zoo's miniature train is back in service

Roanoke’s Mill Mountain Zoo has been open for 70 years, and it’s brought back a big part of that experience for many. A miniature train, in operation since the opening in the 1950's, is back in operation.

About 18 months ago, the zoo launched a campaign to essentially rebuild the Zoo Choo, which has had a series of maintenance issues the last few years.

The roughly $65-thousand in work included a new diesel engine, brakes, electrical system, hydraulic drive, and brake control systems.

Mill Mountain Zoo Executive Director, Niki Voudren, says that work is ongoing.

"(It includes) operations and the mechanics – keeping the train tracks gauged," she said. "So we’re hoping that not only will the Zoo Choo rides offset some of that cost, but make additional income for the zoo.”

"It is something that kind of ends up tying families together through the generations," said Zoo Operations Director Amy Morgan. "We did some massive renovations to be able to make it more stable, so that it does operate more regularly. When you're dealing with something that's fifty years old, and parts aren't made for it anymore, the only chance you have is to do an upgrade."

Zoo staffers are also adding a mural of the Roanoke River in the train tunnel, and concessions at its station.

The Zoo Choo, which debuted with the zoo’s opening in 1952, does two laps around the property, giving riders a unique view of the Roanoke Valley.