A singular environmental success story

More than fifty years ago, the federal government banned DDT because of its harmful effects on bird reproduction, but at the Wildlife Center of Virginia Alex Wehrung says bald eagles were not out of the woods.

RadioIQ / Ed Clark, who founded the Wildlife Center of Virginia, prepares to release an eagle treated there.

“Our very first bald eagle patient arrived in 1985. It was an individual that had been poisoned by carbofuren, which is a potent pesticide that has since been banned in large part because of the research and the campaigning that happened from the wildlife center.”

At one point the population of bald eagles in Virginia fell to 30 breeding pairs. By 2020 the number had risen to 3,000 in the Chesapeake Bay alone, but Wehring says that’s not the end of the story.

“Since 2011, on average we have admitted 45 bald eagles per year.”

That’s because fragments of lead bullets are left behind when hunters dress deer in the field. Eagles consume the remains and are killed by lead poisoning.

The wildlife center is now collaborating with national groups in a campaign to end the use of lead bullets. Founder Ed Clark urges hunters to make the switch.

“All of the major manufacturers now are embracing non-toxic bullets – non-lead bullets," he says. "These are very effective hunting rounds – perhaps more effective than lead. They don’t present a health risk to non-target animals or to people who are consuming wild game meat."

Clark contends the use of lead alternatives will not only spare eagles but could prevent poisonings the center has documented in 40 species of wildlife.