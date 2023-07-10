JLARC: Virginia formula significantly underfunds K-12 schools

Virginia’s legislative watchdog agency is out with a new, scathing report on the way the state funds its public, K-12 schools.

The General Assembly-mandated report comes from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission – or JLARC. It looks into the state’s public school funding formula, which is known as the Standards of Quality.

You can read the entire JLARC report here.

The formula estimates how many staff positions are needed for each school division and then estimates the cost of staff in each district across the state.

The report shows that school divisions in Virginia receive less funding per student than the 50-state average, the regional average and three of the state’s neighbors under the formula.

Compared to the 50-state average, Virginia students are being shortchanged by about $1,900. Additionally, the report found that the current formula for funding schools in Virginia makes it even tougher for small school divisions.

The report also found that the SOQ formula distributes significantly less funding than actual division spending and underestimates staffing needs.

JLARC makes a number of short and long-term recommendations to fix the problem. That includes addressing the formula’s technical issues and coming up with new staffing ratios.

