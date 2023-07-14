Republicans roll out early & absentee voting pitch, targeted campaign ads

Earlier this year, House Republicans passed bills that would eliminate ballot drop boxes and limit early voting to two weeks before Election Day. Now they're doing a 180 and encouraging Republican voters to engage in the kind of early voting they've opposed for years.

Here's Governor Glenn Youngkin announcing a new web portal to help Republicans bank early votes. "We can't go into our elections down thousands of votes. You can secure your vote before Election Day," Youngkin says in the ad. "Join the permanent absentee list or make a plan to vote early or in person."

Democrats say it's hypocritical for a party that has been consistently opposed to 45 days of early voting to come around now.

Democratic House Leader Don Scott warns what might happen if their efforts are successful. "They voted against it because they don't believe in it but they'll do it now because they think it'll help them win. And then when they get the power back you can't trust them because they're going to vote to kill it again," Scott argues.

The House Republican Caucus is also launching a new six-figure ad buy to target a dozen Democrats running in some of the most competitive races this year. Scott says they're targeting these particular candidates because they pose a serious threat to Republican candidates in November.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

