Cardinal Conversation: Congress, the courts and the Mountain Valley Pipeline

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published July 17, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT

When completed, the Mountain Valley Pipeline would carry natural gas more than 300 miles from West Virginia to Pittsylvania County near the Virginia-North Carolina state line.

After years of legal challenges Congress mandated that the project be finished. But that's not necessarily the last word.

Fred Echols talked with Matt Busse who's been covering the story for Cardinal News.

Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent news site covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.

Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
