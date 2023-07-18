Full Disclosure Briefing: Youngkin's "Spirit of Virginia" PAC setting fund-raising records.
The governor’s “Spirit of Virginia” political action committee pulled in more money in the second quarter of 2023 than any previous governor had raised in an entire year.
With the full slate of General Assembly seats on the ballot across the state, Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure, and All Things Considered host Craig Wright talk about what influence this money could have on November – and beyond.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.