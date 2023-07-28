One married couple is looking to make history in the General Assembly

Voters across Virginia are hearing from candidates ahead of the November election. But voters in Suffolk are hearing from two candidates who have a close and potentially historic relationship.

Virginia has any number of power couples. Think Tim Kaine and Anne Holton. Tom Davis and Jeannemarie Devolites Davis. Michael Bills and Sonja Smith. But none of those couples have attempted to do what Clinton Jenkins and Karen Jenkins are doing right now. He's running for the Senate; she's running for the House.

Here's Clint Jenkins on the campaign trail.

"People are struggling with the rising costs of everything from housing, childcare to groceries," Jenkins says. "They don't want to see candidates bringing bipartisan bickering to Richmond."

He's hoping to bring the family to Richmond. His wife is currently a member of the Suffolk School Board, where she recently wished students and teachers a happy summer before hitting the campaign trail.

"As you go on to your summer, make sure you make smart, safe decisions," Jenkins said. "And I'll see you at graduation."

She's hoping to graduate from the School Board to the House of Delegates. He's hoping to graduate from the House to the Senate. If they're both successful, they'll graduate to the history books as the first ever married couple to both serve in the General Assembly at the same time.

