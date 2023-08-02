A study in mice suggests light therapy could be useful in treating Alzheimer's disease

The study by Dr. Heather Ferris and her team began with laboratory mice that had a form of Alzheimer’s Disease. Scientists gave them a case of jet lag to see how fast they recovered.

“We changed their light cycle six hours – like we were flying them to Europe, and looked at how quickly their behavior adapted.”

UVA Dr. Heather Ferris at UVA's School of Medicine reports mice with Alzheimer's disease have more light-sensitive cells in their eyes, and that could disrupt their waking and sleeping cycles, taking a toll on mental function.

They were surprised to find the mice made the switch easily – perhaps because they had more specialized cells in their eyes. These cells are key to establishing waking and sleeping cycles in mammals.

"There were more of these specialized cells in the retinas of the Alzheimer’s mice," Ferris explains.

That could explain why people with Alzheimer’s may have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep.

“These circadian disruptions are one of the most common reasons why people end up in nursing homes – because they become so much for caregivers to manage. When you sleep, that’s the brain’s opportunity to clear toxic debris out of the brain – things like amyloid that eventually when they accumulate start that cascade of Alzheimer’s Disease.”

The research team noted that those special cells in eyes respond differently to various colors of light.

“Red light, for example, does not cause circadian disruptions.”

So she’s now seeking a grant to do another study in mice with Alzheimer’s– to see if changing their exposure to full-spectrum light might spare them sleep problems and allow their brains to function more normally.

“It’s non-invasive. It would be inexpensive. It would be very accessible to many people," Ferris says.

Findings from the first study are published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.