New poll: Men more likely to prefer Republican control, women Democratic in General Assembly

Voting in the election for the General Assembly starts later this month, and control of the House and Senate are at stake.

Men tend to prefer Republicans control the House and the Senate while women tend to prefer Democrats control the General Assembly. That's according to new polling from the Wilder School at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Former Governor Doug Wilder says the gender gap is based on issues like reducing gun violence and affirmative action. But, he says, it mainly illustrates a debate over abortion rights.

"I think the Roe versus Wade case has had so many ramifications," Wilder says. "Particularly with suburban Republican women and Independents across the state."

Jennifer Nicoll Victor at George Mason University says it's not just a gender gap. It's a gender and race gap.

"Often that support for Democratic candidates is sometimes very strongly coming from Black women," Victor says. "And so, if there are a lot of white women who are in the polling pool or voting pool or whatever, then that can make those trends lean a little bit more Republican because white women would tend to lean more Republican on average."

The poll also shows strong support for Democrats among people between the ages of 18 to 24. That preference is not as clear among people between the ages of 25 and 45, many of whom say they don't really know who should control the next General Assembly.

Other findings from the VCU poll

Since Governor Glenn Youngkin took office, there’s been speculation that he’d jump into the 2024 presidential race. While his political action committee rakes in millions, the governor has said he’s focused on General Assembly races this fall.

Nevertheless, the poll asked respondents about a matchup between Youngkin and President Joe Biden – with the governor winning 44 to 37.

However, Biden performed better against the current Republican front-runner. 43% said they’d vote for Biden compared to 40% for former President Donald Trump. A race between Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be a toss-up.

Even with all the presidential speculation, nearly half of all Virginians approve of the way Youngkin is doing his job as governor. Only 39% had the same to say about President Biden.

In addition, the U.S. Supreme Court made two big decisions earlier this summer – ending affirmative action in college admissions and dashing hopes of the president’s student loan forgiveness plan.

New polling from Virginia Commonwealth University shows Virginians were evenly split on the affirmative action decision.

Republicans were significantly more likely to agree with banning race and ethnicity from college admissions than their Democratic and Independent counterparts.

About half of those surveyed said the Department of Education should be able to move forward with the student loan forgiveness plan. A whopping 80% of Democrats agreed, compared to only 17% of Republicans.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.