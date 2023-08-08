Roanoke area experiencing small uptick in COVID activity

Like other areas across the country and Virginia – COVID-19 activity has been trending upward in the Roanoke region in recent weeks.

Director Cynthia Morrow says there has been a slight uptick in reported cases and emergency department visits. Overall, though, the Roanoke City-Alleghany Health District is still seeing low levels of activity.

“So, if we look at our wastewater surveillance, for example, we are still below detection," Morrow says. "We expect that those numbers are going to continue to increase – everyone knows what to do at this point and so we certainly encourage everybody to protect themselves in the way that is most comfortable to them.”

Those efforts include being up to date on vaccinations — as that does decrease the likelihood of severe illness and death.

COVID-related activity has jumped towards the back end of the summer each year since the pandemic began.

Other updates from RCAHD

Morrow had a few other updates on various communicable diseases during her monthly briefing earlier this week.

Invasive Group A Strep has been prevalent this year in the Roanoke area — with 35 cases reported so far.

Morrow also said there have been three cases of invasive meningococcal disease in the Roanoke Valley over the last 18 months — including one over the last month. Morrow said that doesn't sound like much, but there have only been two cases in the area reported over the last decade prior to this recent stretch. There have been reported cases recently in other parts of the state, too.

The disease is rare, but can be serious for anyone who contracts it. It can lead to meningitis and even a kind of blood infection.

The disease is vaccine preventable, and Morrow encourages all school children to be up to date on their shots before heading back to the classroom this fall. High-risk adults — including those who are HIV positive and people who don't have spleens — should also get vaccinated, Morrow said. She added that it's not a risk to the general public.