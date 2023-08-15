Are secret campaign recordings here to stay?

Increasingly, the campaign trail is a place where secretly recorded audio is becoming part of elections.

When he ran for governor in 2021, candidate Glenn Youngkin was secretly recorded talking about why he couldn't say more about abortion on the campaign trail. Last year, a Congressional candidate was secretly recorded saying she was skeptical women could get pregnant from rape. Now, a candidate for the House of Delegates is explaining why a secretly recorded audio clip reveals he supports a 100-percent ban on abortion.

Fred Brown is chairman of the Ethics Committee at the Society for Professional Journalists.

"It's sneaky. It's underhanded. And it's the sort of thing that makes people mistrust journalists," Brown says. "But it's also, in this case, a way of getting out information that otherwise would not make it into the public sphere."

Kelly McBride at the Poynter Center says there would be a danger in having the recording and not reporting on it.

"I don't think that it is appropriate as a journalist to automatically ignore audio or video or any materials because they were surreptitiously obtained," McBride says. "Because if you did that you would be ignoring information that your audience genuinely needs to know."

She says candidates, journalists and news consumers need to expect more of this in the future as technology makes secretly recording candidates much easier.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.