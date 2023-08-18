Local governments hurt the most by budget impasse

Lawmakers are still at odds over amendments to the state budget and that's causing problems for local governments across Virginia.

Virginia has a two-year budget, so the impasse over amendments to the current budget won't lead to a shutdown. But it is leading to a lot of heartache for local governments.

Floyd County Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch says the failure to pass budget amendments means her local government cannot afford to buy a school bus.

“We don't have the liquidity of some of our larger neighbors and northern Virginia counties," DeVito Kuchenbuch says. "So, we are at the mercy of a budget, and we can't afford to buy school buses until we get one. That's real. That's children's safety on the road. We cannot buy a school bus."

Mary Biggs is vice chairwoman of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.

"It's just plain wrong because we do our duty, they do their duty and then we're all doing it in the dark," Biggs says. " And, so the state, in my opinion, the people that go to the General Assembly need to make decisions as a partner to the localities, and they need to do it in a timely manner."

Lawmakers are running out of time to take action on amending the last budget because next week they'll start planning for the next two-year budget.

