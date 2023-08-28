© 2023
Cardinal Conversation: Competition and cooperation for a tech hub

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published August 28, 2023 at 3:42 AM EDT

The federal government is looking to develop new tech industry hubs around the country through competitive grants.

Even though it's a competition, two grant applicants – The Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium and The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance – are actively supporting each other's efforts.

Fred Echols talked with Matt Busse who's covering the story for Cardinal News.

Cardinal News is an independent, online news outlet covering Southside and Southwest Virginia.

Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
