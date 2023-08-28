Cardinal Conversation: Competition and cooperation for a tech hub
The federal government is looking to develop new tech industry hubs around the country through competitive grants.
Even though it's a competition, two grant applicants – The Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium and The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance – are actively supporting each other's efforts.
Fred Echols talked with Matt Busse who's covering the story for Cardinal News.
