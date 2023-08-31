Here's what's known about the bipartisan budget agreement so far

Lawmakers will finally return to Richmond next week to pass amendments to a two-year budget that are already two months late.

Some details are starting to emerge about the deal crafted by a handful of senior lawmakers in a budget conference committee that was not open to the public or the press.

Laura Goren at the Commonwealth Institute says she's still waiting for an actual document that lays out the language of the budget amendments.

"We intend to put out our side-by-side comparison of the House, Senate and final compromise budget proposals as soon as possible once the amendments are posted," Goren says. "We think it's really important that people understand what's in the budget."

Here's what's expected to be in the compromise, whenever it's released: Virginians likely get a one-time tax rebate, $200 for individuals and $400 for joint filers. Plus, an increase in the standard deduction and a back-to-school sales tax holiday. Now, one thing we know will NOT be in the budget amendments — a reduction of the corporate tax rate from six percent to five percent.

Here's Rodrigo Soto at the Commonwealth Institute.

"The governor will not be getting a number of his proposed tax policies, including the reduction of the corporate tax rate," Soto says. "Which would have allowed profitable corporations to pay a lower top tax rate than the top rate that 86% of taxpayers pay here in Virginia."

Lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Wednesday for a one-day special session to consider the budget amendments.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.