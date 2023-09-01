American Shakespeare Center follows the bard in doing away with directors

The director is considered a central part of any theatrical production, but for what’s known as the Actors Renaissance season, the American Shakespeare Center does away with that role.

“Trying to recreate the environment in which Shakespeare’s actors worked. The actors at that time were in conversation with the playwright, so they were making decisions with each other, without a director, working as an ensemble to make those things happen.”

Corrie Green plays Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing. She says actors agree to be kind in their critiques, and Nic Sanchez – who plays Benedick -- says they usually reach consensus on how the production will be staged.

“When you’re in a directed show you can be a little bit more selfish, because you know that the director is going to be there to make sure the story is clear. When it comes to an actors’ renaissance season, you’ve got to be selfless. No idea is so precious that it has to stay in the play, because there is no singular vision.”

The website Broadway World liked the show, which runs through November 21st. “The American Shakespeare Center pulled out all the stops in this zany battle of the sexes,” wrote the reviewer. “Get thee to Staunton—thou shalt not regret it."