Employees walk out on talks with Albemarle School Board

More than a year ago a majority of Albemarle’s public school teachers, bus drivers, school nurses and support staff signed cards expressing support for collective bargaining, but the board of education voted 4-2 not to adopt a proposal submitted by the Albemarle Education Association.

The union returned a few months later with a revised proposal and more than a hundred employees and parents who voiced their support. The board then hired a lawyer to draft an agreement and negotiations began, but this week the Albemarle Education Association walked out, complaining the board of education was refusing to bargain in good faith.

“We’ve all been working so hard for the dignity of a bargained contract, and we deserve it, and the fact that they are delaying it and won’t actually work with us in good faith is insulting," said spokesperson Liz Koenig. She claims the school board wants to impose unacceptable requirements and limits on any agreement. It insisted, for example, that workers vote on whether the Albemarle Education Association should represent workers but warned it would only honor the outcome if at least 66% of employees took part.

“We would like to note there is no participation threshold to get elected to the school board!" Koenig notes.

And she warned the county’s failure to negotiate could prompt some people to quit.

“It’s hard to hire teachers now. It’s especially hard to hire bus drivers right now, and the bus drivers were one of our largest groups for signing cards, so the fact that they are not listening really shows how much they value us – which right now seems like not a lot.”

The county also proposed ways it could opt out of a contract in the event of an emergency or a change in policy and said it would not allow administrators to be part of the bargaining unit. We reached out to the school board’s president Judy Li, but she did not return our call.