Poll indicates inflation, abortion on voters' minds

It's the economy, stupid. That was the catchphrase in 1992, and it still holds true today. Parker Slaybaugh at Founders Insight has new polling that shows likely voters are most interested in the economy.

"Twenty-four percent says inflation was the top issue for them when they head to the ballot box, and interestingly when you combine that with a similar issue being the economy and jobs that number rose to 33 percent saying these economic type issues are going to be the most important issue when they head to the ballot box. I don't think that's a huge surprise for anyone," Slaybaugh said. "People usually vote with their purse."

So inflation was the top issue in this poll. But Slaybaugh, who recently worked in the Youngkin administration, says the second most important issue was abortion.

"How are they framing the topic of abortion? How are they discussing it? What is their position on abortion? And then I think it's really going to come down to what the voters in those House districts and those specific Senate districts -- who do they think is the candidate who most aligns with their view?"

Republicans believe that the topic of inflation helps them. Democrats believe that the topic of abortion helps them.

Early voting starts next week.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.