Sweeping Beauty is on patrol, preventing pollution of Chesapeake Bay

On any given day, you might see Nick Kirby navigating the highways and byways of Albemarle County in a vehicle like no other. It’s about the size of a garbage truck, but it’s equipped with giant metal brushes, a huge water tank and suction to remove a major source of pollution from roadways.

“I’m out here on the day to day, trying to beautify Albemarle one day at a time," he says. "We’re averaging right now about 8 tons a week, so that’s 16,000 pounds of debris.”

Aside from making the area look cleaner, Roadway Maintenance Coordinator Daniel Yowell says it’s good for the Chesapeake Bay.

“The purpose of it is to keep the waterways clean … you don’t want that contamination.”

And it’s a blessing for bicyclists according to the county’s deputy chief of operations for facilities – Cai Mowry.

“Because you know that little pea-sized gravel that gets out there? It picks all that stuff up, so both them and the runners are able to get up and down the streets much easier.”

The county held a contest to name the truck, and Kirby says about 12-hundred people weighed in.

“This is Sweeping Beauty. I was going for Little Bo Sweep, but it didn’t make it.”

In Richmond, another competition named that city’s bike lane cleaner. Rejecting the moniker Grim Sweeper, a majority of voters were inspired by hip-hop artist MF Doom to call their vehicle MF Broom.