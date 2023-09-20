After book fights, rural Virginia library gets short-term funding

A library in Front Royal that made headlines after fights over LGBTQ content on its shelves will remain open, at least for now.

The agreement between Warren County and the Samuels Public Library will keep the facility running past the 2023 election, but the fight is far from over.

Attacks on the library started earlier this year, and a conservative majority on the local Board of Supervisors chose to withhold three quarters of its over $1 million funding in response.

Library staff has refused to remove any books but did move LGBTQ-themed materials to a new adult section and gave parents more control over the books their children check out.

North River District supervisor and House of Delegates candidate Delores Oates was part of the unanimous vote to release about $250,000 after she praised the changes made so far. But the Republican, running in a district that voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump in 2020, also said a loophole existed in state law which allowed libraries, museums and schools to show obscene material to children.

“It is my plan to have my first piece of legislation to remove this exception and protect our children,” she said of her first steps after her likely win in November.

But her Democratic opponent, Steven Foreman, called the short-term agreement an attempt to push an increasingly negative dispute out of the spotlight during a contentious election cycle.

“Members of the board seeking election are afraid to reconsider and take responsibility for their actions,” he said.

While the fight over LGBTQ content may have moved out of the forefront, it's been replaced by new claims. The conservative majority supervisors now want the nonprofit library, who has selected their own board members for most of its nearly 200-year-lifetime, to have five board members appointed by the county.

“It is an issue of accountability and responsiveness to the taxpayers, all the taxpayers of this county,” said Happy Creek District supervisor Jay Butler. Butler was among those who complaint about and sought the removal of books from the library.

Meanwhile the lone Warren County Supervisor to vote against withholding funding pleaded for peace.

“What’s happening to the library is tearing this community apart and it breaks my heart," said life-long Warren County resident and South River District supervisor Cheryl Cullers.

The attacks against the library had gotten so bad facility’s director stepped down in August and contentious BoS meetings made international headlines after librarians were accused of being "groomers" for carrying LGBTQ books on the shelves.

"let's all take a breath please and let both boards work towards a contract that’s acceptable to both,” Cullers said.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

