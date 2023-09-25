© 2023
Cardinal Conversation: The changing look of mental health treatment

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published September 25, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT

One of every eight American adults is taking an anti-depressant and 20-percent have recently received some type mental health care. By these and other measures the nation is facing a mental health crisis.

Two Virginia healthcare systems are seeking to meet the growing need by revamping the way they treat mental health patients.

Fred Echols spoke with Matt Busse who has reported on these changes for Cardinal News.

Cardinal News is an independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.

Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
