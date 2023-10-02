© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UVA scientists find a shortcut to new treatments

RADIO IQ | By Sandy Hausman
Published October 2, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT
Biomedical Engineering Ph.D. student Taylor Eggertsen is using biological modeling tools to find new uses for drugs that have already been approved by the FDA.
UVA Engineering
Biomedical Engineering Ph.D. student Taylor Eggertsen is using biological modeling tools to find new uses for drugs that have already been approved by the FDA. 

The federal government has already approved more than 20,000 medications – reviewing studies that show they are safe for treatment of various diseases, but they could treat other things. For example, many conditions can cause the heart to grow, and UVA researcher Taylor Eggertsen says that’s the first stage of heart failure.

“You have all this muscle tissue that gets big and strong, but it needs nutrients, it needs blood, it needs oxygen, and that kind of support just ends up not being available," he explains. "Then, over time the muscle in the heart actually starts to die off.”

But he and colleague Jeffrey Saucerman developed a sophisticated computer model that could search through thousands of drugs to find those with potential to prevent enlargement. They found 38, including one with special promise — Midostauran , which is used to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

They tested the drug on heart cells in the lab, and – sure enough – it was highly effective. Scientists must still do tests on animals and people – to verify safety and determine the ideal dose – but this early computer analysis could mean treatment is available sooner for those at risk for heart failure – a condition already diagnosed in nearly seven million Americans.

Tags
News Local News
Sandy Hausman
Sandy Hausman is Radio IQ's Charlottesville Bureau Chief
See stories by Sandy Hausman